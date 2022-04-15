Mexico Denies UN Accusations of Enforced Disappearance Impunity

Category: World Published on Friday, 15 April 2022 02:03 Hits: 1

Andres Manuel Lòpez Obrador, Mexico's President, rejected criticisms made by the United Nations committee which called on the country to take action in light of the increase of reports of enforced disappearance.

"No international organization is going to put us in the dock if we are acting legally, humanely — if we do not allow corruption or impunity," said the Mexican President. According to the report made by the UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances released on Tuesday, "organized crime has become a central perpetrator of disappearance in Mexico, with varying degrees of participation, acquiescence or omission by public servants."

The document requested immediate measures from the Mexican government to face the "alarming trend of rising enforced disappearances" which, according to the UN's statements, was facilitated by "almost absolute impunity," adding that less than six percent of reported cases had resulted in prosecutions.

The document said that men between 15 and 40 years old are the most affected by the matter, in the meantime disappearances of 12-year-old boys and girls alongside teenagers and women, continue to increase. The national register indicates that almost 99 000 people are enlisted as missing in Mexico.

“In order for disappearance to cease to be the paradigm of the perfect crime in #Mexico, prevention must be at the heart of national policy for the prevention and eradication of enforced disappearances," said the #UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances. pic.twitter.com/BiWvPGGWYU April 14, 2022 The Head of State also rejected the petition to demilitarise security tasks. AMLO said that the UN officials "do not have, with all due respect, all the information." "It's not like before when the army was used to suppress or finish off the wounded," he added.



