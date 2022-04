Category: World Published on Friday, 15 April 2022 08:40 Hits: 5

The next days bring a rare convergence of festive times for Jerusalsem's major religions: Judaism’s Passover, Christianity’s Easter and Islam’s Ramadan. But the tripple blessing is being overshadowed by fresh tensions.

