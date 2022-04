Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022 18:12 Hits: 1

A member of a group of Islamic State militants who beheaded American hostages in Iraq and Syria, and were nicknamed "The Beatles" for their British accents, was found guilty of terrorism offenses in a U.S. court on Thursday.

