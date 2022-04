Category: World Published on Friday, 15 April 2022 08:49 Hits: 6

SEVILLE (Reuters) - For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, crowds thronged the streets of Seville as one of Spain's most iconic Easter processions wound its way through the city from midnight free of social distancing curbs. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/04/15/crowds-throng-seville-as-curb-free-easter-processions-return-to-spain