Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022 15:32 Hits: 1

Ivan Portnih, mayor of the Bulgarian Black Sea coastal city of Varna, is accused of not taking action to deal with the repeated pollution of Lake Varna with sewage between 2019 and 2021.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/04/14/bulgarian-mayor-charged-over-lake-pollution-near-black-sea/