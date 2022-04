Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 April 2022 13:40 Hits: 1

The net-zero transition requires the rapid development at scale of new technologies, energy-efficient infrastructure, and carbon capture and storage. A carbon price, together with the elimination of fossil-fuel subsidies, would give investors powerful incentives to finance these and other imperatives.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/carbon-price-essential-for-investors-net-zero-transition-by-ben-meng-and-anne-simpson-2022-04