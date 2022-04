Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022 11:04 Hits: 1

The ongoing war in Ukraine has triggered further spikes in energy and food prices, increasing the pressure on US and eurozone central bankers who had been slow to respond to earlier inflation risks. We asked PS commentators how much, and how fast, they should tighten monetary policy.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/bigpicture/are-major-central-banks-doing-enough-to-fight-inflation