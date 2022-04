Category: World Published on Friday, 15 April 2022 06:32 Hits: 3

On a day when Russia suffered a symbolic defeat with the loss of its Black Sea fleet flagship, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed his people for their resolve since Russia invaded in February and for making “the most important decision of their life -- to fight.”

