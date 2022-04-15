Fox News denies ownership of 'verified' Truth Social account: report

Category: World Published on Friday, 15 April 2022 00:30 Hits: 3

Despite its name, it appears that Truth Social isn't telling the truth about itself. CEO Devin Nunes, who quit Congress to become CEO of Donald Trump's social media platform, has been crowing about how it's "great to have RSS feed for @FoxNews now LIVE here on TRUTH! This adds to @OAN and @NewsMax."

The problem, according to Axios, is that Fox News says, "We aren't on Truth Social." A few days ago a "verified" account for Fox News appeared on the former president's social media app. A Fox News spokesperson told Axios the network has nothing to do with the account.

Were it true, Fox News' participation would have been seen as a boon for the struggling app, which one writer has labeled a "ghost town."

"Shares of the blank-check company taking Truth Social public spiked on Tuesday afternoon, after an Axios reporter tweeted about the mere existence of the verified account," according to Axios. That tweet, which has since been deleted, was prompted not only by the verification symbol on a Truth Social account bearing Fox News' name and logo, but also amplified by Nunes' message.

Real-looking accounts for numerous big media and sports brands — including Fox Sports, TMZ, NFL, NASA and NASCAR — have existed on Truth Social for months and often are promoted to new users. But none of them are verified.

Instead, they include a small "BOT" disclaimer. If you click the disclaimer, you learn that: "This account is an RSS feed aggregating bot, and is not managed by or affiliated with the referenced news outlet."

There is no "BOT" disclaimer on Fox News' account, even though the network says it didn't authorize any such use.

