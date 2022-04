Category: World Published on Friday, 15 April 2022 04:02 Hits: 2

Russia's defence ministry warned Friday it would intensify attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in response to strikes on Russian soil, after accusing Ukraine of targeting Russian border towns. Follow FRANCE 24’s liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

