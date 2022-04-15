Barcelona eliminated, West Ham advances in Europa League

Category: World Published on Friday, 15 April 2022 07:26 Hits: 4

Barcelona's European campaign has gone from bad to worse in its first season post Lionel Messi. First the Spanish powerhouse was eliminated from the lucrative Champions League, and now it has been knocked out of the second-tier Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt. The German team stunned Barcelona 3-2 at the Camp Nou to advance to the semifinals on a 4-3 aggregate score.

