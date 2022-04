Category: World Published on Friday, 15 April 2022 07:25 Hits: 4

FAM football esports team, eRimau to field four players for the first time at a SEA Games tournament, aiming to bring back at least a bronze medal. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2022/04/15/local-esports-team-erimau-roaring-to-go-at-2021-sea-games-targets-bronze