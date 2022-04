Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022 11:05 Hits: 1

The war in Ukraine and the breakdown of Europe’s longstanding energy ties with Russia are transforming the world market for natural gas. For now, Europe’s ability to secure alternative supplies depends on the United States’ willingness to take on a new global role that it may be reluctant to play.

