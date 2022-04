Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 April 2022 14:30 Hits: 9

We know we are in a climate catastrophe. The response coming from the United Nations and countries throughout the world is not adequate to address the problem. As Swedish activist Greta Thunberg says , “Change is not going to come from inside [the United Nations]. That is not leadership . . . . We say, ‘No more blah, blah, blah.’ ”

