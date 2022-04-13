NY Gov. Candidate Jumaane Williams on Mass Shooting: More Police Won't Solve Gun Violence

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 April 2022 12:14 Hits: 6

After a gunman opened fire on a subway train during morning rush hour Tuesday, with 10 people shot and another 13 injured, we speak with New York City public advocate and gubernatorial candidate Jumaane Williams, who says “the answer to the gun violence problem cannot be solely sending police,” adding that New York must respond with a comprehensive plan to beef up social services and programs. He also speaks about the resignation of Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin — who was arrested on bribery charges — and recent news that disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo may run in the November election.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/4/13/new_york_subway_shooting_sunset_park