Oklahoma’s Governor Approves Bill Punishing Abortion

The bill outlaws the practice of abortion and punishes it with up to 10 years in prison. The governor said: "We want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country."

The SB612, which will take effect within 90 days after the closing of the legislature in May,

was signed amid discussions over the fate of Roe versus Wade, which is a 1973 ruling that guarantees abortion rights nationwide.

Exceptions are made in the new legislation only for abortions carried out to save the mother's life. Non-compliers with the new rule will be facing imprisonment for up to 10 years and a fine of 100 000 dollars.

The abortion legislation in Oklahoma has sparked controversy, being widely criticized by abortion-rights activists, who have called it unconstitutional.

Remember - Oklahoma isn't lifting a finger to get women better healthcare, to get ANYONE better access to birth control, to get ANYONE better sex education.



Oklahoma won't take a single STEP to make abortions unnecessary.



In this regard, Nancy Northup, head of the Center for Reproductive Rights in New York City, said that such a law is detrimental to the lives of those looking for abortion care both in and out of the state. The official referred to the 6-week ban enforced in Texas, saying that many people travel to Oklahoma for care.

Northup said that the state of Oklahoma had been sued ten times in the last decade regarding the protection of abortion access, noting that efforts will continue to be made by all relevant entities to prevent this "travesty" from going into force.

The recent Texas law, which encourages civilians to file lawsuits on abortion providers or anyone who facilitates an abortion by offering a ten thousand dollars reward, has inspired many other conservative states which are pursuing abortion legislation of a similar nature. Reproductive rights activists have condemned the fact that the Supreme Court has not blocked the Texas law.

