Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 April 2022 07:58 Hits: 5

The meeting of the two leaders comes after a meeting on security following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The meeting in Stockholm comes less than two months after the invasion altered the regional security picture.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/finnish-and-swedish-leaders-to-hold-joint-press-conference-on-nato-membership/a-61458860?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf