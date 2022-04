Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 April 2022 06:26 Hits: 4

President Vladimir Putin vowed to press on with the Russian military campaign, now shifting focus to eastern Ukraine, as international experts voiced concern about reports of possible chemical weapons use in the besieged port of Mariupol.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-russia-mariupol-east-putin-chemical-weapons/31800928.html