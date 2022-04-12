Lev Golinkin on Russia's New Offensive War Crimes in the Donbas by Both Sides over Past 8 Years

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 April 2022 12:12 Hits: 1

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer said he fears Russian President Vladimir Putin will intensify the brutality of the war, as Russia prepares to launch a major offensive in eastern Ukraine, after the two leaders met on Monday. This comes as thousands of Ukrainians continue to flee the eastern region, though many are afraid to leave by train after a missile attack on a train station in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk killed at least 57 people on Saturday. We speak with Ukrainian American journalist Lev Golinkin, who details the years-long assault on the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas and how the people of Donbas have been under attack by both Russia and the U.S.-backed government in Kyiv. He also speaks about the origins of the Azov Battallion, a neo-Nazi wing of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which has received funding and training from the U.S. government and is now being platformed by prominent U.S. news organizations.

