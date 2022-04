Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 April 2022 08:02 Hits: 6

Fight irregular migration, return and reintegrate migrants, create more legal pathways to the EU: The European Union set high goals with its Emergency Trust Fund for Africa. DW examines whether the EUTF achieved them.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-the-eu-spent-billions-to-halt-migration-from-africa/a-61362906?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf