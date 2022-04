Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 April 2022 08:02 Hits: 7

Syrians are mobilising to support Ukrainians, sharing hard-earned knowledge gleaned from years of war involving Russian forces, such as surviving shelling, helping refugees and responding to chemical attacks.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220412-syrian-survivors-of-russian-tactics-offer-ukrainians-expertise-guidance