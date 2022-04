Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 April 2022 08:13 Hits: 6

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine is checking unverified information that Russia may have used chemical weapons while besieging the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Tuesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/04/12/ukraine-says-checking-unverified-information-that-russia-used-chemical-weapons-in-mariupol