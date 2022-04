Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 April 2022 07:23 Hits: 5

JAKARTA: The operation to track down a Dutch teenage diver who is feared dead after disappearing in the waters of Lagoi, Bintan, Riau Islands, is being continued by the Indonesian search and rescue agency. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/04/12/indonesia-continues-search-for-missing-dutch-diver