Tariq Ali on Russia's War in Ukraine Europe's Double Standard on Accepting Refugees

We speak with historian Tariq Ali about the ongoing war in Ukraine, where more than 4.5 million people have fled since the start of Russia’s invasion. Ali says the only peace settlement he sees working would be if Ukraine’s Donbas region “becomes some federated republic with Russia” while allowing the rest of Ukraine independence and neutrality. He also says the war should bring attention to Western-fueled wars in non-European countries like Yemen, where refugees are essentially blocked from escaping violence because of what Ali attributes to racism.

