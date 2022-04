Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 April 2022 14:44 Hits: 2

Iranian lawmakers have set their conditions for any revival of the 2015 landmark nuclear agreement, including legal guarantees approved by the U.S. Congress that Washington would not quit it again, Iranian media reported on April 10.

