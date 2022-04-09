Revealed: Don Trump Jr. sent text messages to Mark Meadows with strategies to overturn the presidential election, per report

Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 April 2022 13:05 Hits: 0

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, sent a series of text messages to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows with strategies to overturn the 2020 presidential election, according to a new CNN report.

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has obtained records of the text message conversations and now the news outlet is highlighting key takeaways from those discussions.

Per CNN:

"The November 5 text message outlines a strategy that is nearly identical to what allies of the former President attempted to carry out in the months that followed. Trump Jr. makes specific reference to filing lawsuits and advocating recounts to prevent certain swing states from certifying their results, as well as having a handful of Republican statehouses put forward slates of fake 'Trump electors.'"

According to Trump Jr., if that strategy failed, he believed Republican lawmakers could simply hold a vote on Jan. 6 to reinstall his father for a second presidential term. "We have operational control Total leverage," the message reads. "Moral High Ground POTUS must start 2nd term now."

"It's very simple," Trump Jr. also texted on November 5, 2020, just two days before news outlets reported the election results declaring President Joe Biden the winner. "We have multiple paths We control them all."

In an effort to address the latest development, Don Trump Jr.'s attorney, Alan S. Futerfas, released a statement to the network. Futerfas claims the message does not appear to be one that his client wrote but rather something he forwarded from someone else. "After the election, Don received numerous messages from supporters and others," Futerfas said. "Given the date, this message likely originated from someone else and was forwarded."



However, the CNN report also highlights one text message that appears to contradict that argument. Prior to his text message to Meadows where he offered multiple strategies to challenge the outcome of the presidential election, Trump Jr. also texted Meadows saying, "This is what we need to do please read it and please get it to everyone that needs to see it because I'm not sure we're doing it."

The latest report reveals a number of key points, namely the fact that the former president's closest allies were already strategizing and mulling over ways to overturn the election even before Biden was declared the winner. It also appears to reiterate that Trump's inner circle did conspire to challenge the outcome of the presidential election.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/04/don-trump-jr-mark-meadows/