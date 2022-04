Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 April 2022 17:15 Hits: 0

Germany's thorough, if labored, victory over Portugal is a massive step towards World Cup qualification. But what does it say about their prospects at this summer's European Championship?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-break-down-spirited-portugal-all-but-stamping-ticket-to-2023-world-cup/a-61417774?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf