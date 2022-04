Category: World Published on Monday, 11 April 2022 08:24 Hits: 4

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has comfortably a won a plebiscite on whether he should step down or complete his term. However, the vote was marked by very low turnout as the opposition boycotted it.

