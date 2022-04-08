The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Life under the bombs in the western Ukrainian town of Zhytomyr

Life under the bombs in the western Ukrainian town of Zhytomyr As the war in Ukraine continues, we take you to the western town of Zhytomyr. Although tension has now eased there with the withdrawal of Russian troops from the region, Zhytomyr's inhabitants had to live with the sound of bombings and sirens for weeks on end and are now helplessly taking stock of the damage. Located 150 kilometres from the capital Kyiv, the town's proximity to the frontlines has also made it a regional hub for both aid distribution and displaced people. Our reporters Luke Shrago and Tarek Kai saw first-hand how its population is determined to resist the Russian invasion.

