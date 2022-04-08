The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

God, church, Tsar: The world of Russian oligarch Malofeyev and his Western associates

God, church, Tsar: The world of Russian oligarch Malofeyev and his Western associates In the first criminal proceeding against a Russian oligarch since the start of the Ukraine invasion, US prosecutors have charged Konstantin Malofeyev, an arch-conservative with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, for sanctions violations. The Kremlin crony’s business interests, from Greece to Africa to annexed Crimea, reveal the scope of his ideological intent – aided by willing, conservative Western business partners. 

