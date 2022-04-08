‘They are going to starve to death’: Shanghai residents in lockdown with ‘no end in sight’

Category: World Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 16:17 Hits: 1

Shanghai, China’s largest city and financial hub, has been under a total lockdown since April 5 as Covid-19 cases skyrocket. The city’s 26 million inhabitants have been barred from leaving their homes or apartment buildings and are now depending on government supplies and overloaded grocery delivery apps for food. The rapid spread of the virus alongside logistical challenges related to closing down the city have left residents desperate with no end in sight, our Observer says.

