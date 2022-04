Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 April 2022 13:24 Hits: 0

Two pictures from the smash hit Paris art exhibition of masterpieces collected by Russian afficionado Ivan Morozov are to remain in France due to circumstances created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the French culture ministry said Saturday.

