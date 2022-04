Category: World Published on Monday, 11 April 2022 08:43 Hits: 7

KLANG: Police are looking for an unemployed man who assaulted his friend and forced him to cut off his own finger. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/04/11/cops-hunting-for-jobless-man-who-forced-friend-to-cut-off-his-own-finger