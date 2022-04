Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 April 2022 21:41 Hits: 0

Pakistan's lawmakers have voted to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan from office in a vote of no confidence. The nuclear-armed Islamic nation has been in political turmoil for weeks.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pakistan-pm-imran-khan-loses-no-confidence-vote/a-61304147?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf