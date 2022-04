Category: World Published on Monday, 11 April 2022 08:12 Hits: 4

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will not be joining the board of directors at Twitter as announced last week. Musk remains Twitter's largest shareholder.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/tesla-ceo-elon-musk-will-not-join-twitter-board/a-61429483?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf