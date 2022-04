Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 April 2022 19:24 Hits: 3

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday received the backing of the defeated Socialist, Communist, Green and conservative candidates in his second-round election battle later this month against far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Her only endorsement has come from her hard-right challenger Éric Zemmour.

