Category: World Published on Monday, 11 April 2022 05:04 Hits: 3

Ukraine’s economy is forecast to nearly halve this year due to Russia’s invasion, which has destroyed major factories and housing projects and sent millions of people fleeing the country, according to a new World Bank report released on April 10.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-war-economy-world-bank/31796558.html