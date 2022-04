Category: World Published on Monday, 11 April 2022 06:22 Hits: 2

Kazakhstan has lifted restrictions at its land borders with Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, ending unprecedented curbs on nonessential travelers in place since March 2020 to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

