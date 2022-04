Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 April 2022 22:17 Hits: 3

British military intelligence said there was evidence of "disproportionate" attacks on civilians after Russia pulled out of parts of northern Ukraine.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-scholz-and-zelenskyy-vow-justice-for-war-crimes-in-phone-call-as-it-happened/a-61421498?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf