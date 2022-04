Category: World Published on Monday, 11 April 2022 04:16 Hits: 2

Could France be facing its Trump moment? For US commentators, France’s presidential runoff between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen has raised the prospect of a fresh shakeup in transatlantic alliances, which could test Western unity against Putin’s Russia as war rages in Ukraine.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20220411-france-s-election-seen-from-the-us-geopolitics-inflation-loom-large