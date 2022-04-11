The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: Zelensky says Russian forces are moving to 'larger operations' in Ukraine's east

Live: Zelensky says Russian forces are moving to ‘larger operations’ in Ukraine’s east Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Sunday that Russian forces “will move to even larger operations in the east” of Ukraine and that this week would be as crucial as any since Moscow’s invasion on February 24. Zelensky also challenged US President Joe Biden to provide more weapons to Ukraine in an interview with American media that aired Sunday. Read our live blog to follow the latest developments in Ukraine. All times are in Paris time [GMT+ 2].

