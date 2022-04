Category: World Published on Monday, 11 April 2022 06:45 Hits: 2

Elon Musk is no longer joining the board of Twitter, the CEO of the social media company said late Sunday, in a reversal less than a week after announcing the Tesla chief would be appointed.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20220411-tesla-chief-elon-musk-no-longer-joining-twitter-board-platform-s-ceo-says