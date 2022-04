Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 April 2022 21:22 Hits: 2

Exit polls and early results Sunday show President Emmanuel Macron just ahead of far-right rival Marine Le Pen after the first round of France’s presidential election. The next round is scheduled for April 24.

