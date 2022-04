Category: World Published on Monday, 11 April 2022 07:28 Hits: 4

BIRN is offering grants to journalists, artists, historians and activists to create projects based on the archives of the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia and domestic courts in former Yugoslav countries that held war crimes trials.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/04/11/birn-offers-grants-to-explore-war-crimes-archives-2/