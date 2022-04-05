The Nonhuman Victims of Putin’s War

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 12:58 Hits: 3

Given the massive scale of human suffering in Ukraine – the thousands killed by bombs or deliberately executed by Russian soldiers – it may seem inappropriate to worry about the fate of nonhuman animals. But the suffering of starving, burned, or wounded animals must also count among the war's costs – and possibly among its crimes.

