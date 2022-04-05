The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

The Nonhuman Victims of Putin’s War

Category: World Hits: 3

The Nonhuman Victims of Putin’s War

Given the massive scale of human suffering in Ukraine – the thousands killed by bombs or deliberately executed by Russian soldiers – it may seem inappropriate to worry about the fate of nonhuman animals. But the suffering of starving, burned, or wounded animals must also count among the war's costs – and possibly among its crimes.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/ukraine-animal-victims-of-russia-invasion-by-peter-singer-and-oleksandr-todorchuk-2022-04

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version