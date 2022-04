Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 April 2022 09:49 Hits: 3

China said it is "dissatisfied" with the US after Washington raised concerns over Beijing's pandemic control protocols. Meanwhile, India is extending boosters to all adults. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-digest-china-says-us-concerns-over-virus-handling-groundless/a-61417494?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf