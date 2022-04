Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 April 2022 14:30 Hits: 4

Many view the demonstrations, some in the form of vehicle convoys, as support for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. But organizers say their goal is to highlight discrimination against Russians in Germany.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-pro-russia-demonstrations-spark-outrage-in-germany/a-61422488?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf