Published on Saturday, 09 April 2022

Tens of thousands marched on beleaguered Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office on Saturday, in the biggest protest to date over the country's dire economic and political crisis.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20220409-tens-of-thousands-march-against-beleaguered-sri-lankan-president-rajapaksa