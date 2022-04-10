Live: More than 1,200 bodies found in Kyiv region, prosecutor says

Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 April 2022 13:48 Hits: 4

More than 1,200 bodies were found in the Kyiv region on Sunday morning alone, Ukraine’s prosecutor general said. The announcement comes after Russian forces this week retreated from the Ukrainian capital’s surroundings, finally allowing emergency workers access to the formerly occupied areas. Follow our live blog below for the latest developments. All times are Paris time [GMT + 2].

