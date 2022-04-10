The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: More than 1,200 bodies found in Kyiv region, prosecutor says More than 1,200 bodies were found in the Kyiv region on Sunday morning alone, Ukraine’s prosecutor general said. The announcement comes after Russian forces this week retreated from the Ukrainian capital’s surroundings, finally allowing emergency workers access to the formerly occupied areas. Follow our live blog below for the latest developments. All times are Paris time [GMT + 2].

