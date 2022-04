Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 April 2022 16:51 Hits: 5

Israeli forces killed two Palestinian women on Sunday after one ran towards troops and the other stabbed a soldier in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank, Israeli security officials said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20220410-stabbing-attack-on-police-in-hebron-assailant-killed